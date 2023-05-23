Albert Lea claims 1st boys golf Big 9 title in 13 years Published 6:49 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The Albert Lea boys golf team was in Red Wing Monday taking part in the Big Nine Conference Tournament at Mississippi National Golf Course.

The Tigers entered the tournament in first place in the Big Nine, leading Rochester Mayo by just two points in the conference standings. The Tigers finished in third place behind Rochester Century and Rochester Mayo.

With the third place finish and only finishing one spot behind Mayo, the Tigers claimed their first boys golf Big Nine title in 13 years. Along with wrestling winning a Big Nine title this year, it’s the first year Albert Lea has won the conference in any sport since 2016.

Email newsletter signup

Contributing to the Tigers score today were senior Drew Teeter and sophomore Archie Nelson who put up a pair of 73’s.(+2) They were followed by sophomore Nick Belshan with an 83 (+12) and senior Tim Chalmers who shot an 84 (+13).

The boys next match is the Section 1 AAA tournament at The Jewel in Lake City May 30 and 31. The winning team from the section tournament will go to the state tournament in mid June. The top 4 individual scores that are not on the winning team will go to the state tournament as well.

Teeter has made back to back trips to the state tournament but the team has gained confidence throughout the year and feels like they are considered as one of the top teams in Section 1 AAA.