Albert Lea Community Theatre to perform ‘Cinderella’ in June Published 2:34 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Albert Lea Community Theatre concludes its 57th season with the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Cinderella” June 15 to 25 at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center.

The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers and Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, it has been adapted for the stage with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity. The hearts of children and adults alike still soar when the glass slipper fits. This classic tale features Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago.”

“Cinderella,” directed by Gordy Handeland with musical direction by Eileen Ness, will be performed at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center in downtown Albert Lea on June 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25. Shows start at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday, June 18 and 25, matinees at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased over the phone by calling 877-730-3144 (service fees apply), online at actonbroadway.com or at the box office. Tickets also are available at the Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau.