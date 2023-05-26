Albert Lea construction season to begin with work at Blazing Star Trail Published 4:43 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

Reconstruction of the figure 8 section of the Blazing Star Trail off Garfield Avenue in Albert Lea will start Tuesday. The contractor will remove the existing pavement, reshape the gravel base and install new blacktop. The project will take about four weeks, depending on weather conditions.

The trail will stay open with limited access. The contractor will close the portion of trail that crews are working on while leaving the rest open. Please be alert for barricades and stay out of the work area for personal safety, construction workers’ safety and the long-term condition of the trail.

The Blazing Star State Trail extends from Frank Hall Park, 505 Frank Ave., to Myre-Big Island State Park in rural Albert Lea. For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website at www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_trails/blazingstar/index.html.

Snyder Fields

The drainage project and parking lot restoration are complete at Snyder Fields, 2404 N. Bridge Ave. For the parking lot, crews used 1,440 tons of recycled concrete and 742 tons of crushed limestone. Work continues on reinstalling the volleyball courts. The new scoreboards donated by the Albert Lea Youth Baseball Association, Lou-Rich and Southern Minnesota Branding will be installed soon.

Central water tower

Crews are applying three coats of paint to the interior of the water tower at the corner of Newton Avenue and Fountain Street. They will start draping the tower this weekend so they can sandblast the exterior and apply four coats of paint. Disinfection and testing will be the final phase before it goes into operation this summer.

Watch for occasional closings of Newton Avenue. For more information about the water tower, visit https://cityofalbertlea.org/new-water-tower/.