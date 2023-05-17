Albert Lea Farmers Market opening for the season Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

The Albert Lea Farmers Market opens Wednesday, and Verlys Huntley, market coordinator, expects there to be around 15 vendors.

Huntley said the market should be similar to years past.

“There may be a new vendor or two, (and) there’s some community members that have shown some interest in being a vendor at the market but I don’t know exactly what they’re bringing,” she said.

Because it’s early in the season, she predicted there would be asparagus and rhubarb, but did not expect planted vegetables such as radishes and lettuce to be ready yet.

But there will be vendors with baked goods, jams and jellies, syrup, honey, eggs and meat.

“We have a meat person that raises beef that comes,” she said.

Carpenter Coffee will also return, something Huntley described as a good addition to the market.

There will also be crafts, including one who sells soap.

At some point vineyard plants, including tomatoes, peppers and cabbage, will return.

She also expected flowers to be at the market.

Later on this year she predicted radishes, lettuce, spinach, kale, peas, beets, carrots and string beans. Even later she predicted there would be tomatoes, sweet corn and winter squash.

The market, located at the north end of Broadway north of the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, is open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Besides cash and checks, they also accept credit cards.

Huntley said they were always looking for new vendors to join.