Albert Lea girls golf team excels on course, but falls in close dual

The Albert Lea girls' golf team played a dual Monday against Northfield at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club. The Tigers lost the dual by two strokes, which ould have clinched the Big Nine title. Coach Shawn Riebe said the girls shot their best round of the season by nine strokes, firing a 328, compared to Northfield's 326. Alyssa Jensen was the medalist again, shooting 73 for her best round of the season. Jensen has been a medalist in every golf meet this year except for the Big Nine tournament. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Junior Jessica Vogt and Senior Gracie Palmer check the ground before they make a plan to put. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Whitney Mullenbach shows great form as she starts the back nine holes. Mullenbach continued her good play with an 81, Addison Herr shot her season best of 84, and Ashlyn Berven shot her second best of the season 90. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh