Albert Lea schools announce summer food service program Published 7:05 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Albert Lea Area Schools will operate a summer food service program at the following locations:

Halverson Elementary School: 707 E. 10th St.

Lakeview Elementary School: 902 Abbott St.

Albert Lea High School: 2000 Tiger Lane

Brookside Education Center: 211 W. Richway Dr.

This program is free to all children 18 years and younger.

The program runs June 5 through June 30. Fridays will only be at Brookside Education Center.

Breakfast is served from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m.

Lunch is served from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For questions, please contact Travis Preuss at 507-379-5301 or travis.preuss@alschools.org