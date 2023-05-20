Albert Lea schools announce summer food service program

Published 7:05 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

By Submitted

Albert Lea Area Schools will operate a summer food service program at the following locations:

  • Halverson Elementary School: 707 E. 10th St.
  • Lakeview Elementary School: 902 Abbott St.
  • Albert Lea High School: 2000 Tiger Lane
  • Brookside Education Center: 211 W. Richway Dr.

This program is free to all children 18 years and younger.

The program runs June 5 through June 30. Fridays will only be at Brookside Education Center.

Breakfast is served from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m.

Lunch is served from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For questions, please contact Travis Preuss at 507-379-5301 or travis.preuss@alschools.org

