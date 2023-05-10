Albert Lea seniors commit to becoming future educators
Published 3:02 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023
1 of 4
The Albert Lea Education Association hosted an event Wednesday for eight graduating seniors who intend to study education in college to become teachers.
The following declared their intent to be teachers:
- Ella Bordeaux and Nikki Anderson will attend Winona State University for elementary education
- Avery Benda will attend Winona State university and study secondary math education
- Hattie Nelson and Sophia Brownlee will attend South Dakota State University for elementary education
- Joey Maiden and Ava Cunningham will both attend Luther College for music education Angel Hernandez plans to attend Viterbo University for music and theater education