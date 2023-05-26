Alden-Conger walkathon raises 3 times the goal for school Published 8:29 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

Despite the rain outside, the Alden-Conger Parent Teacher Organization held their first ever walkathon May 12, and the results are in. The event raised more than three times their goal of $5,000.

“We got the idea from a parent who serves on our team,” said Shanna Drescher, a member of the PTO, in an email.

In total, the walkathon raised almost $16,000, and according to Drescher money raised will be used to provide Chromebooks to students, SmartBoards for teachers and to support other clubs. They also plan to update the school’s playground with new, inclusive equipment.

Pre-kindergarten through fifth-graders participated in the indoor event, and Drescher said despite the change in venue, students still had fun.

To keep students motivated, the school held various motivation stations including a rainbow bridge, a cool-off station and a tattoo area. The walkathon ended with an ice-cream treat.

And because students met their goal, Principal Jenny Hanson made the sundaes.

Top earners were Everett Stadheim, who received a Trek bike, and Emily Bronson, who won a $100 gift card to Scheels.

“We look forward to hosting another walkathon next year,” Drescher said.

Other fundraisers the PTO has hosted include the annual Night of Knights, an event involving food, music and both a live and silent auction.