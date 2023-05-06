April Jeppson: Don’t forget to schedule in some ‘me time’ Published 8:45 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

I don’t always remember what I write about from week to week. However, I’m pretty sure I said something about taking time away.

Everything was lined up to take Thursday off from work. I had my major tasks done, there were no meetings scheduled for that day and the weather was on track to be gorgeous. Then an opportunity came up. Something I’ve wanted to take care of for months finally was able to be taken care of. The day in which all stars finally aligned? Thursday.

My heart sank a bit knowing that my lazy, sunny day of replenishment would have to be put on hold yet again. I felt sorry for myself for a few minutes, and then realized that if I planned it out just right, I could still enjoy lunch on my deck. And if I’m being honest with myself, 60 minutes of pure sun is plenty.

I like to think that I’m a sun goddess that surfs and collects seashells in Hawaii in her free time. The reality is, as a child I would hide under a sheet when I would sit outside with my mother. I preferred watching cartoons rather than playing in the yard. It wasn’t until about 10 years ago that I realized how much happier I am when I can be outside for a few minutes each day.

So on Thursday, I went to work early to start a painting project. I did take a nice lunch break in which I proceeded to get a tad sunburned (so I guess 60 minutes was more than enough). Then I got a little workout in and went back to painting till almost 7 p.m.

I know I’m not in the best shape, but I was not prepared for the amount of soreness that took over my body when I woke up the next day. I was racking my brain trying to figure out what I did the day before that hit me so hard. Apparently the trick to getting toned legs is to walk up and down a ladder all day. So now I’m seriously considering adding steps into my workout routine.

Anyway, I am here to let you know that I did come in 90 minutes later today than I normally do. It’s not the entire day off like I had originally planned on, but it’s a start. I’m proud of myself for telling the workaholic part of me to chill out for a moment. There is no prize given away for burning myself out.

I may not get an entire day off for a while, so I need to find ways to give myself mini breaks. That sunny lunch hour on my deck reminded me how effective even small vacations can be. Sleeping in an extra hour, lunch dates with friends or even carving out time to go see a movie at night are little ways I can refill my cup. So I guess my goal for the next few weeks is to be more mindful of my time and schedule in some “me time” within my day.

Albert Lean April Jeppson is a wife, mom, coach and encourager of dreams. Her column appears every Saturday.