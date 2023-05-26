Attorney joins local law firm Published 5:46 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

Austin J. White, originally of Woodbury, recently joined Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd. White is excited to join Albert Lea and southern Minnesota’s professional legal community.

White is in the final stages of completing a leadership academy run by the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce. The program allowed him to explore various professional groups and businesses within the area. He is interested in learning about the presence of labor and industry in the region to better understand the role these workers have. He feels a strong community and workforce is built through small businesses, industry and a skilled group of trade workers.

“Mr. White is a great addition to our already solid team and we look forward to integrating him into the Firm and community,” said Stephanie Haedt, managing attorney for the firm. “He will be practicing in a variety of areas of the law and provide support to our other attorneys as he explores his desired long-term areas of practice.”