Blazing Star Trail cleanup set for May 20 Published 3:19 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The Freeborn County Trails Association will hold a cleanup of the Blazing Star Trail starting at 8 a.m. May 20. Volunteers should report to Frank Hall Park, 505 Frank Ave., for assigned areas and garbage bags.

Volunteers should wear pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes or boots, jacket if needed, and gloves.

The trails association meets the first Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at various locations. New members are welcome, and there is no cost to join. The trails association works to promote, develop and maintain trails in Freeborn County.

For more information about the cleanup or the association, please contact Cathy Malakowsky at 507-377-4316 or cmalakowsky@ci.albertlea.mn.us.