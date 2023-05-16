Boat stolen and other reports Published 3:39 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

A boat was reported stolen at 8:55 a.m. Monday at 304 N. Central Ave. in Hollandale. The theft was believed to have occurred sometime over the weekend.

Identity theft reported

Deputies received a report of an account that had been opened in another person’s name at 9:06 a.m. Monday on 880th Avenue in Glenville.

1 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Leticia Maria Garcia, 22, on warrants out of Ramsey County and St. Croix County in Wisconsin at 11:42 a.m. Monday at 408 S. Broadway.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Deputies arrested Dawson James Vanryswyk, 24, on an arrest and detain hold at 12:02 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Damage reported in field, ditches

Deputies received a report of a pickup that was driving through a bean field and county ditches at 5:46 p.m. Monday on 720th Avenue.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 6:26 a.m. Monday on East Third Street in Albert Lea.

Wallet, headset stolen

A wallet and headset were reported stolen at 6:35 p.m. Monday at 133 W. William St.

Windows smashed out of vehicle

Windows were reported smashed out of a vehicle at 10:01 a.m. Monday at 2321 Clayton Ave.

Fraudulent charges reported on account

Fraudulent charges were reported on a bank account at 10:08 a.m. Monday on Bridge Avenue.

Police received a report of theft from a checking account at 11:09 a.m. Monday of a resident on East Hawthorne Street.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 4:24 p.m. Monday at 1501 W. Front St. The incident occurred Friday evening.

Theft reported

A theft was reported at 6:14 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.