Burglary and other reports Published 4:55 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Police received a report of a burglary in progress at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday at 406 Mariners Lane.

1 arrested on warrant

Deputies arrested Jade Donn Riskedahl, 44, on a local warrant at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday at 73538 315th St. in Hartland.

2 held on A&D holds

Deputies held Jordan Tanner Cornelius, 22, on an arrest and detain hold at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday at 315 Johnson St. in Hartland.

Police held Ashley Marie Estrada, 35, on an arrest and detain hold at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday at 408 S. Broadway.

Criminal damage reported

Criminal damage to property was reported at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday at 1808 Sunset St.

Student cited after incident on bus



Police cited one student for possession of a dangerous weapon after receiving a report of a 12-year-old boy using a Flovent inhaler on the bus with other students to get high at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday at 1601 W. Front St.

1 arrested after chase

Police arrested Haley Jade Dorman, 30, for felony fleeing police and driving after revocation after a reported chase at 1:22 p.m. that started near Clark Street and Minnesota Highway 13.

Theft reported

A bag of items was reported stolen at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday at 906 W. Front St.