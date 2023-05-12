Charles “Chuck” Stearns

Charles Robert “Chuck” Stearns, 94, of Albert Lea, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Bancroft Estates in Albert Lea, with his family by his side.

Born on September 16, 1928, in Tracy, MN, he was the son of the late Walter and Grace (Olson) Stearns. Raised in Walnut Grove, Chuck worked as a long haul truck driver for many years. Chuck was united in marriage to Eunice (Saelens) Michaelis. The couple raised four children and later divorced. Chuck then married B. Jean (Collins) Stearns, who died in 2022.

A loving husband and father, Chuck enjoyed spending time with family, golfing, playing 31 and Rummy, and eating sweets, especially chocolate chip cookies made by a dear family friend, Leslie.

Left to cherish Chuck’s memory are his four children, John (Dela) Stearns, David Stearns, Michael (Amy) Stearns, and Mary (Don) Schultheis; a stepdaughter, Jayne Villarreal; seven grandchildren, Emily, Eric, Cody, Christina, Janya, John and Chad; many great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his extended family members and friends that he loved greatly.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5:00PM on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea. The family will receive friends at a visitation to be held one hour prior to the service and at a reception following the service. Chuck would unwind with the occasional beer; come enjoy one last drink with him to honor his life.

The Stearns family would like to thank Mayo Hospice and the Bancroft Estate staff for the compassionate care they provided to Chuck.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Freeborn Co. Humane Society, P.O. Box 423, Albert Lea, MN 56007.