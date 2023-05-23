Clarence Tuttle, 93, passed away on Wednesday May 17, 2023, at St. Johns Lutheran Community in Albert Lea, MN. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home at 2:00pm. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Clarence was born on December 30, 1929, to Edwin and Alice Tuttle in Clarion, Iowa. He grew up attending the Albert Lea school systems. He joined the Army in 1950, being stationed in Austria. He worked at Scotsman, making ice machines.

He loved to watch the Minnesota Twins, and when he wasn’t doing that, he preferred to go camping, bowling, and loved to travel. He was also a member of the local VFW and American Legion.

Email newsletter signup

Clarence is survived in death by his children Cheryl (Roger) Kannisto, Curtis (Janelle) Tuttle, and Charles Tuttle. His sister-in-laws Maryann Jensen, Helen Lorentzen, and Betty Solberg; six grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Clarence is preceded in death by his wife Shirley (Lorentzen) Tuttle; son Rodney James Tuttle; mother Alice (Johnson) Tuttle; father Edwin Tuttle; brothers James Tuttle, Raymond Tuttle, Donald Tuttle, Ronald Tuttle, and Morris Tuttle; and sister Darlene (Tuttle) Siefken.