Coffee with the Sheriff dates announced for May Published 2:18 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about its May dates for Coffee with the Sheriff. Residents are invited to join Sheriff Ryan Shea from 9 to 10 a.m. each Thursday.

The following are the details for the remaining weeks:

• May 9: St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Conger

• May 18: Pizza Ranch

• May 25: Bader’s Cafe