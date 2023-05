Coffee with the Sheriff June dates announced Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office has released information about its June dates for Coffee with the Sheriff. Residents are invited to join Sheriff Ryan Shea from 9 to 10 a.m. these Thursdays:

June 1: Main Street Family Restaurant

June 8: Hardee’s

June 29: Hy-Vee