Company donates to backpack food program

Recently Albert Lea Ventura Foods employees participated in the 2023 Edge Out Hunger Giving campaign. As a company, Ventura Foods has a mission to support hunger prevention and relief organizations in the communities where they operate. The Edge Out Hunger Giving Campaign encourages all employees to donate to a local organization dedicated to addressing hunger prevention and relief. All of the money raised by employees of Albert Lea Ventura Foods was matched by Ventura Foods. The company’s employees were supportive of this campaign and making a difference in the lives of the youth in the community. The money raised by Ventura Foods in Albert Lea went to the Freeborn County School Backpack Program, which provides food items for kids to take home over the week who may be experiencing food insecurities. Pictured are Ventura Foods Human Resources Manager Amanda Shoff, Ventura Food Production Manager Lee Whitehead and backpack program representative David Drommerhausen. Provided