Confirmation at Faith Lutheran

Published 5:55 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

By Submitted

Students were confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in London on May 7. Pictured in left, from front, are Simon Jahr, Nora Brown and Ele Struck. In back are Bradon Halvorson, the Rev. Kent Otterman, and Isaac Gasteiger. Provided

