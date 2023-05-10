County Road 5 detour begins Monday along I-35 Published 2:50 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Motorists who travel on Freeborn County Road 5 at Interstate 35 near Albert Lea should be alert for a detour as crews begin painting bridge beams on Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists will need to detour around where Freeborn County Road 5 crosses under I-35. County Road 5 will be closed during the painting process. The project is scheduled to be completed by June 23.

Motorists should slow down and pay attention as they approach a work zone. MnDOT advises motorists to:

Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

Drive undistracted. Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones.

Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Know before you go. Get information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or download the free 511mn app at Google Play or the App Store.

Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Do the zipper merge.

Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Expect work zones to constantly change. Day to day you could experience lane shifts, closures, narrower lanes, moving workers and vehicles.

To learn more, go to MnDOT’s summer work zone website.