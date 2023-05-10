County Road 5 detour begins Monday along I-35
Published 2:50 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Motorists who travel on Freeborn County Road 5 at Interstate 35 near Albert Lea should be alert for a detour as crews begin painting bridge beams on Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Motorists will need to detour around where Freeborn County Road 5 crosses under I-35. County Road 5 will be closed during the painting process. The project is scheduled to be completed by June 23.
Motorists should slow down and pay attention as they approach a work zone. MnDOT advises motorists to:
- Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
- Drive undistracted. Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones.
- Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.
- Know before you go. Get information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or download the free 511mn app at Google Play or the App Store.
- Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
- Do the zipper merge.
- Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.
- Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
- Expect work zones to constantly change. Day to day you could experience lane shifts, closures, narrower lanes, moving workers and vehicles.
- To learn more, go to MnDOT’s summer work zone website.