County Road 5 detour ends June 1 along I-35 near Albert Lea

Published 8:25 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

By Submitted

The detour of Freeborn County Road 5 at Interstate 35 near Albert Lea will end on Tuesday when crews are scheduled to complete bridge beam painting, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists will continue to detour around where Freeborn County Road 5 crosses under I-35 as County Road 5 will be closed through the final painting and cleanup, which is scheduled to be completed June 1.

Motorists should slow down and pay attention as they approach a work zone.

