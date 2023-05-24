Court dispositions: Jan. 18-23

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By Submitted

Freeborn County District Court

Jan. 18

Angela Nataly Lara Mejia, 21, 206 Fenton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – vehicle registration/plates/permit required. Fees $30. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Email newsletter signup

Lorenzo Enrique Molinerez-Quiroz, 38, 706 Washington Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers’ licenses – driving without a valid license endorsement for vehicle driven. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – careless driving. Fees $100.

Wade Garret Wagner, 29, 920 Front St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Amber Eve Mokos, 43, 3740 Canfield St., Boulder, CA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 98/70. Fees $280.

Jan. 19

Andrea Chavez Huacuja, 30, 456 Main St., Emmons. Count 1: Traffic – duty to drive with care – speed greater than reasonable. Fees $355. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Dismissed.

Salvador Gomez, 38, 377 S. Broadway Ave., Alden. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – refuse to submit to chemical test. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 275 days, credit for 48 days served. Fees $155. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Derrick George Kraushaar, 27, 821 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 90 days, stay for 89 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $505. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Gladys Guillen Rojas, 35, 922 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Enriquez Oscar Saavedra, 48, 2403 Milo Ave. Count 1: Traffic – driver who is not owner must later produce proof of insurance. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Diversion program for two years. Restitution $100 a year. Count 2: Traffic – require/permit offense by another. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $40,612.29. Fees $130.

Weet Taw, 31, 643 Marshall St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 180 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $680. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Salvador Gomez, 38, 377 S. Broadway Ave., Alden. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 150 days, credit for 30 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Aaron William Bresser, 33, 13395 73rd Pl. N., Maple Grove. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 78/55. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Gaudencio Silva-Ortiz, 46, 1005 5th Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree driving while impaired – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $605. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed. Count 5: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Jan. 20

Ygeyssi Marie Calero, 20, 922 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Ronald Jefrid Guillen Castro, 21, 922 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Angel Antonio Gonzales, 34, 209 Pearl St. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 64 days, credit for 64 days served. Fees $205.

Taylor Rae Hemenway, 30, 218 2nd Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Viviana Chavez Lopez, 45, 323 W. College St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no insurance driver. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Ishan Singh, 26, 1801 Monks Ave., Mankato. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 80/70. Fees $120. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Jan. 23

Emily Eileen Brazil, 28, 2002 Chestnut St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Check forgery – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 324 days, credit for 41 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $900. Fees $130.

Htoo Doh, 33, 2417 Milo Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Travis Eugene Johnson, 32, 815 Minnesota Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 176 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $380. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed. Count 4: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed.

Sheppard Lawrence Robins-Priestley, 31, 803 Water St., Albert Lea. 6/6/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Local confinement for 91 days, credit for 91 days served. Fees $180. Count 2: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed. 8/7/22 offense. Count 1: Felony Theft – take, drive motor vehicle without owner consent. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 17 months, stayed for five years. Local confinement for 108 days, credit for 108 days served. Sentence to service for 40 hours. Fees $180. Count 2: Felony receiving stolen property. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Dismissed.

Lizett Veronica Valdez, 25, 200 7th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Unsupervised probation for six months. Fees $180.

David Louis Wangen, 58, 416 7th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

More News

Round Prairie Lutheran confirmation

Naeve Alumni and Nurses Club hold luncheon

Duplicate bridge results

Coffee with the Sheriff June dates announced

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections