Court dispositions: Jan. 18-23

Freeborn County District Court

Jan. 18

Angela Nataly Lara Mejia, 21, 206 Fenton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – vehicle registration/plates/permit required. Fees $30. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Lorenzo Enrique Molinerez-Quiroz, 38, 706 Washington Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers’ licenses – driving without a valid license endorsement for vehicle driven. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – careless driving. Fees $100.

Wade Garret Wagner, 29, 920 Front St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Amber Eve Mokos, 43, 3740 Canfield St., Boulder, CA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 98/70. Fees $280.

Jan. 19

Andrea Chavez Huacuja, 30, 456 Main St., Emmons. Count 1: Traffic – duty to drive with care – speed greater than reasonable. Fees $355. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Dismissed.

Salvador Gomez, 38, 377 S. Broadway Ave., Alden. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – refuse to submit to chemical test. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 275 days, credit for 48 days served. Fees $155. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Derrick George Kraushaar, 27, 821 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 90 days, stay for 89 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $505. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Gladys Guillen Rojas, 35, 922 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Enriquez Oscar Saavedra, 48, 2403 Milo Ave. Count 1: Traffic – driver who is not owner must later produce proof of insurance. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Diversion program for two years. Restitution $100 a year. Count 2: Traffic – require/permit offense by another. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $40,612.29. Fees $130.

Weet Taw, 31, 643 Marshall St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 180 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $680. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Salvador Gomez, 38, 377 S. Broadway Ave., Alden. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 150 days, credit for 30 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Aaron William Bresser, 33, 13395 73rd Pl. N., Maple Grove. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 78/55. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Gaudencio Silva-Ortiz, 46, 1005 5th Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree driving while impaired – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $605. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed. Count 5: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Jan. 20

Ygeyssi Marie Calero, 20, 922 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Ronald Jefrid Guillen Castro, 21, 922 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Angel Antonio Gonzales, 34, 209 Pearl St. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 64 days, credit for 64 days served. Fees $205.

Taylor Rae Hemenway, 30, 218 2nd Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Viviana Chavez Lopez, 45, 323 W. College St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no insurance driver. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Ishan Singh, 26, 1801 Monks Ave., Mankato. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 80/70. Fees $120. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Jan. 23

Emily Eileen Brazil, 28, 2002 Chestnut St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Check forgery – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 324 days, credit for 41 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $900. Fees $130.

Htoo Doh, 33, 2417 Milo Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Travis Eugene Johnson, 32, 815 Minnesota Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 176 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $380. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed. Count 4: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed.

Sheppard Lawrence Robins-Priestley, 31, 803 Water St., Albert Lea. 6/6/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Local confinement for 91 days, credit for 91 days served. Fees $180. Count 2: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed. 8/7/22 offense. Count 1: Felony Theft – take, drive motor vehicle without owner consent. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 17 months, stayed for five years. Local confinement for 108 days, credit for 108 days served. Sentence to service for 40 hours. Fees $180. Count 2: Felony receiving stolen property. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Dismissed.

Lizett Veronica Valdez, 25, 200 7th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Unsupervised probation for six months. Fees $180.

David Louis Wangen, 58, 416 7th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.