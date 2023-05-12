Court dispositions: Jan. 6-18, 2023 Published 3:12 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Jan. 6

Janie Hernandez, 63, 2056 4th Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Clint Timothy Hutchins, 49, 1439 Ivydale Rd., Spring Hill, FL. 10/25/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. 10/26/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Rene Renteria, 28, 113 N. 8th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Edwin Ariel Roca Estrada, 27, 724 4th St., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 13/70. Fees $380.

Jan. 10

Robert Charles Anderson, 45, Mower County Jail, Austin. Count 1: Drugs – 2nd degree posses 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 75 months. Fees $130. Count 2: Ineligible person in possession of a firearm – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Zachary Allen Camerer, 36, 101 N. 2nd Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Fees $280.

Dylan Richard Kohler, 18, 909 Front St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor –possession by person under 21. Fees $180. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $100.

Vidal Moreno Jr., 23, 510 Ulstad Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Possess a pistol without permit. Local confinement 365 days, stay 360 days, credit for five days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $305.

Catherine Rose Sanberg, 38, 6848 Lee Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 56 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $300.

McKenna Yvonne Hughes, 18, 1204 Plainview Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $180.

Shannon Troy Lee, 53, 800 S. 4th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Second-degree burglary – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 28 months, stayed for five years. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served. Supervised probation for five years. Restitution $21,066.88. Fees $255.

Dante Gabino Lopez, 20, 614 E. 6th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 178 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $405. Count 2: Traffic – underage drinking and driving. Dismissed. Count 3: Liquor – consumption under 21. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Eran Matthew Miller, 28, 490 1st St. NW, Wells. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – seat belt required. Fees $25.

Cheyenne Katherine Severtson, 25, 214 S. Pearl St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jan. 11

Rosanna Beatrice Bauer, 48, Minnesota Correctional Facility-Shakopee. Count 1: Offering forged check – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 22 months. Fees $155.

Evan Douglas Fure, 19, 409 North St. W., Kiester. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Local confinement for 50 days, credit for 34 days served. Fees $75.

Haylee Jo Lynch, 25, 206 Independence Ave. S., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 86 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for one year. Count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed.

Matthew Wade Carlson, 37, PO BOX 299, Geneva. Count 1: Domestic assault. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $75.

Jason Allen Hubbard, 44, 1201 Southhaven Dr., Mankato. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed. Count 2: Registration – unregistered certificate revoked. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – Driver must carry proof of insurance. Supervised probation for one year. Diversion program for one year. Fees $75.

Jan. 12

Mark Anthony Rivera, 39, 316 Railroad Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Drugs – possess/sale small amount of marijuana. Fees $50. Count 3: Drugs – Possession of drug paraphernalia. Fees $50.

Christopher Dean Olson, 33, 31200 768th Ave., Ellendale. Count 1: Felony possess mmo/any firearm – conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 60 months. Fees $205. Count 2: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Felony threats of violence. Dismissed.

Mousam Singh, 27, 416 S. Pine St., Gransburg, WI. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 178 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $1,255. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while impaired. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Dismissed. Count 5: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Dismissed.

Adam Carl Zuehlke, 35, 302 8th Ave., Freeborn. Count 1: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 85 days, credit for five days served. Fees $205.

Adrienne Ashley Turner, 32, 22 NW 11th St., Richmond, IN. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 81/70. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – seat belt required. Fees $25. Count 3: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Jan. 13

Kenny Joelsi Chavarri Castillo, 22, 107 Ermina Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Murnico Eugene Gomez, 1502 Manor Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180.

John Charles Jefferson Jr., 54, 221 E. Main St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 176 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Drivers’ licenses – driving restrictions – alcohol or controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 5: Traffic – keep to the right. Dismissed.

Jan. 17

Drew Mitchell Jensen, 24, 2007 500th St., Buffalo Center, IA. Count 1: Hunting – deer without a license. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $200.

Lay Poe, 29, 308 2nd St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Fish and game – take fish without angling license. Fees $180.

Bradley Scott Jones, 32, 410 S. Main St., Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – illegal U-turn on controlled access highway. Fees $50. Count 3: Traffic – non-emergency stop on freeway. Fees $40.

Roberto Maldonado-Ortiz, 44, 315 W. College St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jan. 18

Melkin Alexander, 30, 706 Madison Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200. Count 3: Traffic – speeding 39/30. Fees $40.

Gerald Alad Buffett-Bey, 62, Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault. Count 1: Receiving stolen property. Dismissed. Count 2: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 17 months. Fees $130.

Tanya Marie Gomez, 40, 1502 Manor Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.