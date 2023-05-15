It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Daniel James Medd, who left us on May 7th, 2023. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend. Daniel passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Daniel was born on February 8th, 1958 to Charles and Rebecca Medd. He graduated from Albert Lea High School where he excelled in his studies and made many lifelong friends. After graduation, he worked at Albert Lea electroplating for 21 years then went on to work at Lou Rich.

Daniel was known for his practical nature and love for the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time in the shop with family and friends. Above all else, he cherished time spent with his grandchildren. Daniel was a true family man who loved nothing more than being surrounded by loved ones. A favorite phrase of his was “How can it be so cheap and taste this good”.

Email newsletter signup

He is survived by his loving wife of many years Lisa Medd; his children Joshua Krowiorz, Jackie (Shawn) Halsey, and Danielle (Damian) Bure; brother David (Kathy) Medd, sister Karen (Don) Austinson; mother-in-law Ruth Maschka; grandchildren Desmond, Ryleigh, Laynie, Summer, Drea, Odin, Koraleigh; along with many nieces and nephews.

Daniel is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Rebecca Medd; children Joshua, Katie, and Wyatt Medd; brother-in-law Randee Ballandby; sister-in-law Jodi Ballandby, and niece Jeni Helgerson.

A visitation will be held at Bayview Funeral Home on May 18th, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM to honor Daniel’s life. His passing has been felt deeply by all those who knew him and he will be greatly missed.

Rest in peace Daniel James Medd – a wonderful man who touched the hearts of so many.