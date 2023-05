ROCHESTER, Minn. –

A Celebration of Life for Dennis Porter will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20th, 2023, with a catered picnic at Pioneer Park located at the west end of Hawthorne Street in Albert Lea, Minn.

Dennis Porter, 63, Albert Lea, Minn., died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in St. Mary’s Hospital from complications of Guillain-Barre syndrome.