Dennis Robert Gore, 74, of Albert Lea, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, with Pastor Joy Knoppel officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation to be held from 5-7:00PM on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea and one hour prior to the service at church. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting www.BonnerupFuneralService.com.

Born on November 6, 1948, in Mason City, IA, he was a son of the late F. Robert “Bob” Gore and Arline (Eskildsen) Gore. A 1967 graduate of Albert Lea High School, Dennis proudly served in the United States Army and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. Following his military service, Dennis began his career as a Firefighter, working for the Albert Lea Fire Department until his retirement in 2000.

Dennis married Judy Stein in 1973 and together they raised two children: Ryan and Trisha. On June 3, 1995, Dennis married and united families with Jewell “Julie” (Roppe) Gore during an intimate ceremony held at their home in Albert Lea. A member of the Glenville American Legion, Post 264, and the Albert Lea Eagles Club FOE 2258, Dennis was known for his kind heart and generous spirit. His strong integrity and honest nature meant he always told the truth; even if it meant turning around 10 miles down the road after getting $5 too much in change. Skilled with his hands, he could design anything and fix everything, including dentures! Dennis enjoyed hunting, classic cars, motorcycles and anything else with an engine.

Email newsletter signup

Alongside his wife of 27 years, Julie, those left to cherish Dennis’s memory include, his children, Ryan (Fernanda Landaverde) Gore, Trisha (Dan Chastain) Jackson, Todd Rothove, and Holly (Ryan Meyer) Low; 10 grandchildren, Korryn and Avaya Jackson, Josephine, Adeline and Miles Gore, Justin Peterson, Trevor Bowley, Tristan Rothove, Trace Low, and Hope Rothove; two sisters, Joan Miller and Susan (Bob) Julius; several nieces and nephews, many extended family members, and countless friends.

In addition to his parents, Bob and Arline, Dennis was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Szymanowski; and two brothers, Ronald and Randy Gore.