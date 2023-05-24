Duplicate bridge results

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By Submitted

Duplicate bridge is played at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center in Austin.

Players came from Albert Lea, Austin, Rose Creek, Mason City and Northwood.

Tuesday winners

  • First: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan
  • Second: Millie Siever and Bill Momsen
  • Tie/third and fourth: Camilla Sparks and Paul Hanson; Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Wednesday winners

  • First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
  • Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
  • Third: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan
  • Fourth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
  • Fifth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

