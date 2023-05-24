Duplicate bridge results
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Duplicate bridge is played at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center in Austin.
Players came from Albert Lea, Austin, Rose Creek, Mason City and Northwood.
Tuesday winners
- First: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan
- Second: Millie Siever and Bill Momsen
- Tie/third and fourth: Camilla Sparks and Paul Hanson; Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Wednesday winners
- First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
- Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
- Third: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan
- Fourth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
- Fifth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher