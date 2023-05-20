Editorial: Tribune Thumbs Published 8:50 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

To the class of 2023.

Thursday and Friday night marked the start of area high school graduations.

We congratulate all of the graduates for the years of hard work and dedication that they put into achieving this major step in their lives. We hope they will remember not only the academics they learned but also the life lessons they experienced and the relationships they formed.

High school is full of highs and lows for any class, and the same can be said for the class of 2023, which spent some of its high school experience working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We look forward to seeing how the class of 2023 continues to grow in the coming years and how they will leave a mark on the community and society.

We hope these students remember that the community is rooting for you.

To the economic development taking place around Albert Lea.

All you have to do is get in your car and drive around Albert Lea to quickly see there’s a lot of activity happening here.

Whether it’s new apartments being constructed, downtown buildings being remodeled or work happening in other areas of town, it’s exciting to see more and more projects happening in the community.

We are especially excited for the plans underway on Washington Avenue for the new Brick + Mortar Market, an artisan market, as well as The Hatch, a makerspace, as well as other projects slated for other buildings on the same block.

We thank those who are investing in the community and hope residents remember to support these businesses.

The city of Albert Lea has also put out a request for proposals for the Blazing Star Landing property, which has mostly sat empty since the former Farmlands Food plant burned down in 2001.

We are hopeful that with the steps that are being taken to remediate the soil contamination at the site that businesses will take advantage of the opportunity to open in the community.

The community is eagerly awaiting development at the site and looks forward to hearing more details about the interest.

To the people and businesses who have donated thus far for this year’s fireworks display.

Thank you to the volunteers and Ambassadors with the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce, who stood at the corners of two major downtown intersections Thursday to collect funds for the annual Fourth of July fireworks.

Though volunteers raised over $12,000, more money is still needed to reach the $20,000 goal.

We encourage those who haven’t given yet to consider donating to this popular summer activity, which is loved by all. The fireworks bring residents together while also drawing in people from outside of the community to take part in Albert Lea’s festivities.

Fireworks reserves have been depleted in recent years, so it’s even more important than in the past to contribute to this cause.