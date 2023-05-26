Eileen Stieler

Heaven gained a beautiful angel. Eileen (Westrum) Stieler passed away on Saturday, May 13th, 2023 surrounded by loved ones. Eileen was born to Clarence and Hilda (Seeger) Westrum on February 2, 1935 in Albert Lea where she remained all her life. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1953. She was united in marriage to Richard (Dick) Stieler on September 19, 1953

Eileen was always a hard worker. She worked at Queen’s in the office, Clerk of Court, Standard Oil Company in the office, Contact station at the state park and for many years traveled and ran a family carnival business. After her husband passed away she opened the Country Treat Shoppe in the Northbridge Mall. When she retired she worked part-time at Trails Travel Center in the gift store.

She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. When her children were younger she taught Sunday school. She belonged to Home Extension Group of Freeborn County. She was also a member of a bowling league.

Eileen loved watching the Vikings, watching her grandchildren play hockey, going to Holiday festivities with family in the motorhome, going shopping and going to Perkin’s and Red Lobster. You would usually find her in the kitchen baking and listening to country music. She loved spending time with family.

She is preceded in death by her husband Richard (Dick) Stieler, mom and dad Clarence and Hilda Westrum, brother Cleon Westrum, sister-in-law Helene Westrum, sister Shirley Sweet, sister Marge Westrum, mother and father in-law Donald and Florence Stieler, and a brother in infancy.

She is survived by her children Mark Stieler of Albert Lea, Lisa (Rick) Moyer of Albert Lea, Suzanne (Pasqual) DeLosSantos of Albert Lea, grandchildren Josh (Sara) Stieler, Erik Stieler, Ethan Stieler, Brock (fiancé Janell Hagen) Moyer, Cody (Leah) Moyer, Natasha (Jacob Larson) Moyer, Johnny (Miranda Riles) DeLosSantos, Jesse DeLosSantos, Jace DeLosSantos, great grandchildren Ally Stieler, Sam Stieler, Jayda Moyer, Braylon Moyer, Ledger Moyer, Maraya Harig, Jocelyn Stoops, Haven Olson, Huntleigh Larson, Hadleigh Larson, brother Dave Westrum, sister-in-law Helen (Curtis) Schalk, and many nieces and nephews.

She was a huge part of her family and will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 31 at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea at 10am. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 30 from 5-7pm at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and for an hour prior at the church. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.