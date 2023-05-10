Elaine Helen Sletten

Elaine Helen (Olsen) Sletten, 89, formerly of Clarks Grove MN and Brownsdale MN, passed away May 4, 2023, at Mill City Senior Living in Faribault MN. Elaine was born on March 6, 1934, to Viggo and Pearl (Paulson) Olsen in Littlefork MN, and grew up in Freeborn MN. She married Arnold Sletten in 1955. Her greatest joy was building a family. She and Arnold welcomed nine children into the world. Her children and grandchildren remember awesome Christmas cookies and cinnamon rolls, tables full of pies, and sleigh rides through the snow pulled by the neighbor’s horses. Elaine was a longtime member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Brownsdale and loved to sing in the choir. Another special talent was drawing and painting. She exhibited her paintings at home and in Austin and enjoyed sharing them with family. She also worked as a nurse’s aide in Austin for several years. Elaine is survived by her children: Joyce (Dennis) McFadden of Rochester MN, Tim (Nancy) Sletten of Owatonna MN, Wayne (Keri) Sletten of Waseca MN, Sandra (Mike) Brooks of Owatonna MN, Carolyn (Jim) Riles of St. Michael MN, Marsha (Ky) Colburn of Fredericksburg VA, Kelly (Jason) Lund of Madison MN, Susan McCoy of Austin MN, and Patricia Olson of Sioux Falls SD; 23 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents, as well as her brother Clarence Olsen and sister-in-law Rozella, brother James Olsen and sister-in-law Andrea, sister Janice McNeese and brother-in-law Victor, grandson Jeremy Sletten, granddaughter Taylor Sletten, and great-granddaughter Ava Hackman