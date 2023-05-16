Elizabeth L. “Betty” Loper, age 90 of Faribault, MN and formerly of Albert Lea, MN died on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Mill City Senior Living in Faribault.

Elizabeth Louise, the daughter of Charles and Alice (Hatt) Plummer was born on July 7, 1932 in Le Mars, Iowa. She attended Westmar College and received her degree in Education. On July 27, 1963 she was united in marriage to Jerald Loper in Le Mars. Jerald preceded her in death on February 1, 2021. Betty was a lifelong teacher and taught for most of her career in the Austin and Albert Lea School Districts and in retirement would substitute teach whenever needed. Betty was passionate about theater and directed many plays with the Albert Lea Community Theater. She was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church in Albert Lea, serving on the altar guild and in other capacities. She loved her family and grandchildren and enjoyed any time spent with them. She loved to travel, visiting anywhere from the Northshore to the beaches of Florida. Other travel destinations included an Alaskan cruise, visiting the Holy Land in Jerusalem, and wintering in Apache Junction, AZ. Betty enjoyed playing scrabble and working jigsaw puzzles.

Betty is survived by her children, Stephen (Cathy) Loper of Eden Prairie, MN and their son and daughter, Ben Loper and Jordan Loper; and Missy (Pat) Maloney of Lonsdale, MN and their son, Sam Maloney; by her sister, Joan Tschirk and by other relatives and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Rev. Jerald Loper, son, William Loper, granddaughter, Grace Loper and brother, Charles Plummer.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault with Fr. Henry Doyle officiating. Interment will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Glenville, MN at a later date.

Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Thursday morning for one hour prior to services.

For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.