Ethel Lea Moen

Ethel Lea “Lea” Edna Moen (Luecht) passed away peacefully at the Good Samaritan nursing care facility in Albert Lea on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. She was 88 years of age at the time. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 11AM at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Service in Albert Lea; Pastor Marcia Pedersen will be officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and from 5PM – 7PM on Tuesday evening. Her services will be livestreamed on the Bonnerup Funeral Home website.

Ethel Lea was born September 21, 1934 in Albert Lea, MN to Jonas and Augusta Luecht. She graduated from Waseca High School in 1952. She married her true-life partner and husband Oris “Ole” Moen in 1962 and resettled in Albert Lea.

Lea worked many years for the J.C. Penny Co. in Albert Lea. Her hobbies included crocheting, knitting, and word puzzles. A generous soul, she took great pride in providing holiday lefse to her friends and family. She treasured her time with her grandchildren and cherished her time spent serving with friends at the Fraternal Order of Eagles for which she was recognized many times for her dedication by her membership team.

Ethel Lea is survived by her eldest sister, Alitha “Leets” Amundson; her son, Dwight Wright (Jean); son, Kim Wright (Kay); daughter, Joyce Kittleson; and daughter, Charlene Holland (Bruce). She treasured her grandchildren: Shauna, Jasmine, Jordon, Jared, Ashley, Travis, Brandon, Joshua, Brittney, Michael, and Kindra. In addition, she was blessed with 16 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

The family extends their grateful recognition to Lea’s caregivers at Mayo and Good Samaritan as well as a special thank you to friends, Kailee and Kathryn.