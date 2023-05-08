Ettinger 1 of 4 applicants for U of M interim president Published 6:46 am Monday, May 8, 2023

The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents has selected four applicants to interview in its search for an interim president.

Two of the finalists are current university employees. Myron Frans is senior vice president for finance and operations. Mary Holz-Clause is the chancellor at the University of Minnesota – Crookston.

Finalist E. Thomas Sullivan is a former provost and senior vice president of the University of Minnesota. He is currently president emeritus and professor of law and political science at the University of Vermont.

Email newsletter signup

Former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger is also a finalist. Ettinger ran for Congress in the 1st District but lost to Rep. Brad Finstad.

The board reviewed applications and selected the finalists at a meeting on Thursday morning.

“I am thrilled with the applicant pool that we received, and I am actually floored with the number of applicants that we received in such a short window of time,” board chair Janie Mayeron said.

The Board of Regents plans to interview the four finalists next week.

The board is searching for someone who can further the university’s interest at the Minnesota Legislature and direct its leadership team through the hiring of a permanent president. The board is also looking for someone who will not seek the position permanently.

Current University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel is leaving in early June to become chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh. The Board is looking for an interim president who can start before then.