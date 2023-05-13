FFA students ditch cars, drive tractors to school

Published 1:17 pm Saturday, May 13, 2023

By alexguerrero

More News

Quilter making waves: Northwood woman wins category in national competition

Riverland graduates class of more than 600

Sports Memories: Albert Lea state champion signs with Gophers

Southwest Standout Student: Aidan Steffen

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections