Final Civic Music concert of season Sunday

Published 12:22 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

By Submitted

The final Albert Lea Civic Music concert of the season will be at 3 p.m. Sunday in th Albert Lea High School auditorium featuring Copper Street Brass. Season tickets will also be sold for the upcoming season. Provided

