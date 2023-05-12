Gaylen E. Ordalen

Gaylen Edward Ordalen, 74, of Kenyon, went to his eternal home, where he joined his other loved ones, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. He was born in Red Wing on January 5, 1949, to Edward and Avis (Friese) Ordalen. He was confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. As a child his family moved to various different towns and Gaylen attended many different country schools before graduating from Albert Lea High School in 1967. In high school he loved to play the game of football and his real passion was playing the lead guitar for a band through high school and college. He attended Mankato State University and was called back to the farm before graduating. On June 17, 1973, Gaylen was united in marriage to Vicki Wettlaufer, and they would be celebrating 50 years together this June. He and Vicki made their home on the farm where they raised their two children, Andrea and Gabriel. He was a salesman for Ralston Purina after college, before making his sales career with Big Gain for 30 years. During his sales career, he also farmed and raised cattle, sheep, elk, and 5,000 nursery pigs. He was a longtime member of Dale Lutheran Church. Gaylen was incredibly proud of his two children, and he adored his granddaughter, Ariel. He loved to create conversation with people, whether he knew them or not. After retirement, he enjoyed driving around the farm on the golf cart and keeping everyone in line. Some of his great joys in life were watching westerns and Dr. David Jeremiah, fishing, playing guitar, sitting on the front porch or in his green gypsy wagon, his dog, Brutus, and raising miniature ponies. His favorite places were his farm and travelling to Puerta Vallarta. The individuals that had the greatest impact on his life were God and Dr. David Jeremiah.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Vicki; son, Gabriel Ordalen; granddaughter, Ariel Ordalen; siblings, Karen (Lyle) Felsch, Nancy (Terry) Ordalen, Eddie (Beth) Ordalen, Shirley (Steven) Kermes, Julie (Brian) Lokken, Kevin (Pat) Ordalen, Lana (David) Lopes; and uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Andrea in 2001; and other special loved ones.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Dale Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Larson Chapel in Zumbrota and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be in the church cemetery.