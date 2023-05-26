Glenville man dies after struck by lawn mower Published 12:00 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

A 57-year-old man died Wednesday evening after he fell off a tractor and was struck by a mower.

The incident was reported to authorities at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday at 16295 897th Ave. in Glenville.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office stated Robert Emil Naatz was mowing his yard with a tractor and pull-behind mower when the seat broke off the tractor and Naatz fell off and was struck by the mower.

The tractor continued and also struck a building.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was unknown what caused the seat to break.