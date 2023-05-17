Harold Edward Schneider Published 2:14 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Harold went to sleep in death at the age of 90. He was the first son of Alex and Katherine Schneider.

He finished his schooling in St. Paul as a watchmaker. His interest in the Bible became evident at a young age. He dedicated his life to Jehovah God and since has served Him faithfully.

He married Darlene Pirkel in 1957. Since their marriage, they have served together for 65 years. As a couple they spent 25 years serving congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses in nine states. His joy was to share scriptures about God’s Kingdom.

A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Albert Lea, MN on Sunday, May 21st at 4pm, with a time for fellowship following at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home located at 1415 Highway 13 North, Albert Lea, MN 56007.