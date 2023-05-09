Larry Lowman

Larry Gene Lowman 82, of Albert Lea, MN passed away on February 16, 2023, in his sleep. A memorial service will be held at 1pm Friday, May 12 at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN with pastor Don Malinsky officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Larry was born on January 29, 1941, to Cecil and Irene Lowman in Algona Iowa.

He attended an old Freeborn County country school (the one that is at the Historical Society) up until the-8th grade, after that went to work with his dad. He went to Riverland to try to gain reading skills, but his severe dyslexia proved to be a struggle for him.

He worked varies places, and for many years at Wilsons until retirement. He then mowed lawns, plowed snow, and sold firewood.

Larry married and divorced Glenda Lowman to which they had 4 children. He then married and divorced Esther Hoaglund and gained a stepson Julian (Julie) Abrego. Larry had a special friend of 25 years Patty Oberg of Albert Lea MN.

Dad enjoyed fishing, camping, gambling, rummaging, bonfires, gardening, telling naughty jokes, playing cards, making things, socializing, and tinkering around in his garage. He collected guns, bobble heads, skeleton keys, tools, money, records, fishing stuff and hats.

He kept obits, newspaper clippings, cards, invitations, birth announcements, and sports programs of everyone he loved. We will always remember that he rescued a dog in distress and saved her life, we will take care of Maggie for you. We will always laugh and talk about the sign he hand-painted on his trucks…. “The land of 10,000 taxes”.

He is survived by Brothers Richard (Joyce) Lowman, Steve Lowman, Brother-in-law David Oyer, His children Tammy (Gary) Roberts, Mindy (Jon) Kaiser, Danny (Vicky) Lowman, Terry (Terry)Lowman and special mention Anthony Lowman. His grandchildren: Nathan, Tianna, Izabela, Nicholas, Kallie, Andre, Josh, Gracy, Zack, Alicia, and Kayla. He also had beloved nephews Ricky (Traci) Lowman and Billy Lowman. Nieces Dawn (Leroy-) Raatz, Suzy (Marvin) Raatz, Melissa Oyer, and Brenda Thompson-Whelan.

He was predeceased by his parents, sister Julie Oyer, sister-in-law Carol Thompson, nephew Christopher Jensen and Dog Scamp.

Thanks, Dad, for loving us in your own way……we felt it. We will see you in Heaven.