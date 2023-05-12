LaVerne Strom Seberson, 95, of Albert Lea, passed away peacefully and entered into God’s Eternal Care on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at his daughter’s home, with his loving family by his side.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday May 16, 2023, at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, with Pastor Shane Koepke officiating. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 4-7:00PM on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services, and one hour prior to the service at the church. The service will be recorded and can be viewed by visiting BonnerupFuneralService.com

Born on April 18, 1928, in Manchester, LaVerne was a son of the late Louis and Ella (Strom) Seberson. A decorated veteran, LaVerne proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was awarded a Korean War Combat Infantry Badge, a Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, a United Nations Medal, and a Purple Heart.

On November 5, 1950, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in New Richland, LaVerne was united in marriage to Eileen (Miller) Seberson. After residing in California for a year, the couple returned to Albert Lea, where they shared 61 years together and had four children. Gifted with his hands, LaVerne worked as a mechanic for many years. A devoted husband and beloved father, LaVerne relished spending time with family.

A fixer by nature, he could often be found “tinkering” around the house, even when he was well into his 90s. Through the years, LaVerne enjoyed taking annual Labor Day trips with his in-laws, vacationing to Colorado and fishing trips to Canada. In April of 2018, LaVerne and his daughter, Pam, traveled to Washington D.C. as passengers of the Twin Cities Honor Flight. In February of 2021, LaVerne graced the pages of the Albert Lea Tribune to share his love of jig-saw puzzles. More recently, he began teaching his son Mark how to play the accordion.

Left to cherish LaVerne’s memory are his children, Pam (Mick) McClary, Polly (John) Holbrook, Steve (Annette) Seberson, and Mark (Karin Moe) Seberson; 12 grandchildren, Jennifer (David) Johnson, Angela (Shayne Johnson) Finley, Adam McClary, Dan McClary, Shaun (Jessie) McClary, Josh (Lyndsay) Holbrook, Nathan Holbrook, Hayden (Courtney) Holbrook, Mindy Seberson, Callen Seberson, Kellie (Sawyer) Dahl, and Andrew (Alyssa) Seberson; 20 great-grandchildren, Dalton and Triston Westerlund, Adrian Johnson, Chantell (Joe) Canfield, Devin McCune, Demi Braun, Abby (Zach) Vierkandt, Tate and Teegan Finley, Kadin Kneeskern, Ronan and Laura McClary, Harper and Cohen Holbrook, Kain, Karter, and Kayde Weber, Ian Seberson, Levi and Walker Seberson; four great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends who were very dear to him.

In addition to his parents, Louis and Ella, LaVerne was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Eileen; his mother and father-in-law, Edward and Ida Miller; a brother, Rueben (Millie) Seberson; sisters, Vi (Ernie) Bangert, Florence (Herb) Meyer, and Edna (Ted) Heidemann; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ethel (Vernon) Reistad; Dwight (Betty) Miller, Phyllis (Milburn) Nelson, and Edward (Arlene) Miller.

The family would like to also thank the Mayo Clinic hospice.