Letter: A memory of Naeve Hospital Published 8:30 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

Christmas 1948

I was 7 and my brother was 10. Our dad was admitted to the hospital Dec. 20 very ill with shingles.

A very kind, thoughtful nurse told our mother to bring us around to the back of the hospital at a specific time on the 25th. We were to climb up the fire escape to the sun porch. She would let us in, and our dad would be there.

A wonderful Christmas memory that I have never forgotten.

Marian Knutson

Albert Lea