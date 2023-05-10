Letter: Boys track team was respectful, thankful

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

By Submitted

Recently, I had the opportunity to help serve a meal to the Albert Lea boys’ track and field team. What a respectful and thankful group of young men. One of them suggested they pray before eating. The sound of “Amen” from 30 to 40 young voices was amazing! Thank you to their families and the other adults in their lives who have provided them with positive leadership. They know R&R (respect and responsibility). Do not fear — the future is in good hands.

Kay Larson
Albert Lea

