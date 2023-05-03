Letter: Civil War roundtable event happens this week

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By Submitted

“Angel’s Glow” is the topic of Risha Lilienthal’s upcoming Albert Lea Civil War Roundtable meeting. The meeting will be on Thursday, commencing at 7 p.m. in the media center of Southwest Middle School.

“Angel’s Glow” was caused by the bacteria, photorhabdus luminescence, at times saving the lives of Civil War soldiers with wounds that glowed.

This event is free. The general public is invited to attend. Lucky attendee(s) will win a free book topically related to the Civil War at the conclusion of Risha’s presentation and the traditional drawing.

Richard Mammel
Albert Lea

