Letter: Keep city logo the way it was Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Let’s keep things the way they are. It’s been that way for so many year, since 1977. It was good enough for the past, so why refresh it now. Changing everything now is uncalled for. I think the council could spend taxpayers money on other matters that are needed more.

Darlene Bias

Albert Lea