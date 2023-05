Letter: Keep up with the tradition of logo Published 8:30 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

Why not keep our current logo? It was drawn up by graphic designer and former Mayor Marv Wangen. He’s very famous for his work, as he designed many logos for many other cities. Let’s keep up with tradition since it was first displayed in 1977.

It could be a source of pride as it includes the entire city of Albert Lea.

Irene Tandeski

Albert Lea