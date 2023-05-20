Letter: Stop kicking the can down the road Published 8:30 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Most of us have heard or used the phrase, “kick the can down the road.” It looks like the Democrats want to do it again, but there is going to be a time when that can’t be done.

Last year the U.S. government spent nearly $450 billion in interest payments on the debt. This year they are projecting $35 billion to $50 billion to be added to that figure. Some say it doesn’t matter because we will just print more money. This is called inflation, and if you know your history, it was the reason Hitler came to power in Germany in 1930. Result was World War II, where 60 million people were killed.

Does it always result in something like that? No, but it can. For heaven sakes, let’s not keep kicking the can down the road. Let’s pay our bills, but let’s cut spending. A little hurt now will be a cure for all of us in the future. So in closing, Democrats are good at spending other people’s money. We see it nationally, and we see it here in Minnesota.

Al Arends

Albert Lea