Letter: Support local man in hospital Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Bruce Stolaas of Glenville was working in Minneapolis at a doctor’s house and fell down the stairs and is in Hennepin County Medical Center. Please go to GoFundMe to help with all the bills that are coming at https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-expenses-for-bruce-and-donna-stolaas. Thank you all. Or you could send a check in Bruce’s name at the Trades & Labor Credit Union.

Marv Schulz

Albert Lea