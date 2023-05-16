Letter: Voters must do better in 2024 Published 5:51 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Recent contributors to the opinion section of the Tribune have tried to make the case that President Joe Biden is doing a bang-up job of running our country. The sad reality is that Joe Biden is in deep decline and is not fit to be the president. Faceless unelected bureaucrats are literally destroying this once great nation right before our eyes, and a weak and corrupt President Biden has done nothing to stop them. Unqualified idealouges make up a cabinet that has been a failure from the start. It doesn’t take a genius to see that woke leftists are running our country into the ground and creating national security threats the likes of which we have never experienced before. From the border disaster, to the Departments of Transportation, Energy and Education are great examples of failure. Our so-called Justice Department has succeeded in weaponizing the FBI against the people. The crime and drug problems on our streets are making cities uninhabitable. Even our once proud military has turned into a woke nightmare, which does not bode well for a world edging ever closer to another global war!

There is a man who seeks to challenge President Biden as the nominee for the 2024 election. His name is RFK junior, the son of the late Robert F. Kennedy. Although I would disagree with some of his positions, this man has reminded me of what a true Democrat is supposed to stand for. He realizes that an out of control southern border with the cartels running the show, is a real national security threat to our country. He realizes that a war on fossil fuels has caused skyrocketing inflation on everything we purchase. Alternative green energy may be the future, but we are nowhere near ready to make that transition. He also understands that the government has to live within its means and has to stop mortgaging the future of our children and grandchildren.

These are actually things that Biden once supported, yet now seems totally clueless. His abysmal polling numbers prove this. His approval rating fell to 36% last month, the lowest in modern history for a president seeking reelection. Nearly 72% of all Americans do not want him to run again.

Love Trump or hate him, under his leadership our borders were secure, fuel was cheap and abundant and inflation was low. We were energy independent and net exporters of the surplus. The economy was roaring, crime was under control, taxes were cut, our military was the envy of the world, constitutionalists were appointed to the bench and our foreign relations were strong. On day one of Biden’s presidency, it all came crashing down with the killing of the Keystone Pipeline and soon to follow disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. They were but harbingers of the damage that was to come.

In 2024, we can and must do better for the good of everyone.

Scott Bute

Alden