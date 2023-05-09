Marjorie Loraine (Paulson) Lau, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 7th, 2023 at Oak Park Place in Albert Lea, MN where she had resided for the past 5 years.

Marjorie was born July 16th, 1926 to Walter and Helga (Sletten) Paulson in rural Emmons, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at Lime Creek Lutheran Church and graduated fourth in her class from Emmons High School in 1944. In 1949, she married Clifford Lau at her parents’ home in rural Albert Lea, MN. Together they raised their six children whom she was very proud of. She worked at Montgomery Ward as a bookkeeper and also at Fleetguard in Lake Mills, IA, as a silkscreen machine setup/operator. She retired from there in 1991 after 26 years. Marjorie enjoyed crocheting (which brought her several blue ribbons), and the annual family Lefse Day. She was also known for her amazing potato salad! She was a fan of the Minnesota Twins and Timberwolves, crossword puzzles, and game shows.

Marjorie had been a member of the Christian Solo Club, The Red Hats, Tops Club, Senior Citizens Center, and Church Circle at First Lutheran Church. She had also volunteered at St. John’s Nursing Home.

Email newsletter signup

She is survived by her children Sharry (David) Watkins, Jeanne Cafourek, Rollin (Barbara) Lau, Marlys (Joel) Christianson, Luane (Susan) Lau, and Orlan (Mary) Lau, 23 grandchildren, and 36 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Ruth Thompson and brother Harold (Myrna) Paulson.

She is preceded in death by her husband Clifford Lau in 1999, parents Walter and Helga Paulson, sister Nan (Leonard) Yee, brothers Roy (Lois) Paulson and Everett (Phyllis) Paulson, infant grandson Adam Cafourek, sisters-in-law Lila (Kenneth) Ellingson and Eldora (Sophus) Holstad, and brother-in-law Earl Thompson.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 13th from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at First Lutheran Church in Northwood, IA. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Becky Sogge officiating. Burial will be at the Wanderer’s Rest Cemetery after the service and lunch.

Marjorie especially loved time spent with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.