Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, Austin nurses receive DAISY Award Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

1 of 2

Two nurses from Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin received the DAISY Award, an international recognition that honors and celebrates the skillful and compassionate care nurses provide.

To receive the DAISY Award, nurses who provide extraordinary care are nominated by patients, patient families or colleagues. For nurses working at locations across Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota, a selection committee reviews nominations and selects DAISY Award winners quarterly.

The two nurses who received the DAISY Award are the following:

Email newsletter signup

Lora Sipple

Sipple is a registered nurse in Surgical Services at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. She was nominated by a pediatric patient’s mother who remembered how Sipple created a positive experience for her son during a visit to the Albert Lea campus for surgery.

Julie Hendrikson

Hendrikson is a licensed practical nurse for Medical Specialty services at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. She was nominated for the DAISY Award by a patient who needed help getting equipment for sleep apnea while also dealing with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Both nurses were presented the DAISY Award by Cheristi Cognetta-Rieke, D.N.P., chief nursing officer for Mayo Clinic Health System in southeast Minnesota, at surprise presentations.

“Congratulations to Lora and Julie for each winning the DAISY Award,” Cognetta-Rieke said. “Both nurses brought hope and reassurance to their patients during especially vulnerable times. These talented women demonstrate how nurses provide exceptional Mayo Clinic care and a patient-centered experience.”

The DAISY Award was created in honor of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 of complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura. The nursing care he received when hospitalized profoundly touched his family.

If you know extraordinary nurses working at a location across Mayo Clinic Health System in southeast Minnesota, nominate them for the DAISY Award by completing the nomination form.